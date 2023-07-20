22-year-old man found guilty of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend

On January 9, 22-year-old Cameron Wright murdered and dismembered his then-girlfriend and mother of his child, 24-year-old Samantha Sharp of Porterville.

"Did she beg you to stop did she cry in agony for her mom? Did she beg you for her life?...," said Sharp's cousin.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On January 9th, 22-year-old Cameron Wright murdered and dismembered his then-girlfriend and mother of his child, 24-year-old Samantha Sharp of Porterville.

Around 10 that night, Fresno County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence incident on Hayes and West Parlier avenues near the community of Raisin City.

They found evidence that led them to believe Wright killed Sharp - and later discovered her remains in an orchard about two miles away.

"Did she beg you to stop did she cry in agony for her mom? Did she beg you for her life? what were her last words? How long did she suffer?" Jennifer Lewing, Sharp's cousin, asked Wright in court on Wednesday.

In January, Wright was arrested and charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of mutilating human remains.

"You left her dismembered body unrecognizable," Lewing said in tears. "Her mother had to identify her by a tattoo on her forearm. We had to bury her without one of her legs."

Wright apologized to the family during his sentencing on Wednesday and claimed he was high on methamphetamine at the time of the murder.

"Not many people high on methamphetamine deliberate on killing the mother of their children, go ahead and kill the mother of their children," Judge Mark Cullers said when explaining the sentencing.

Wright has been sentenced to 55 years to life in prison for the murder of Samantha Sharp.

Wright and Sharp share a 7-month-old boy that is now in the hands of Sharp's family.

In court, the family told Wright that one day, his son will know what he did to his mother.

