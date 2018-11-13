CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation

The Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is 30% contained at this time. To put things into perspective, here's what that same acreage would look like over the city of Fresno.

The search is ramping up for people still missing in the Camp Fire burning in the Butte County.The wildfire has now claimed the lives of 42 people making it the deadliest in California history.New drone video released today shows just how devastating the damage is.The mayor of Paradise says only 10% of the city remains intact.The Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is only 30% contained at this time.So to put things into perspective, if we were to overlay the same acreage on top of the city of Fresno, it would cover all the way from Highway 99, Southeast Fresno, Northeast Fresno as well as parts of Clovis, Fowler and Del Rey.