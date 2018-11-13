CAMP FIRE

CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation

The Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is 30% contained at this time. To put things into perspective, here's what that same acreage would look like over the city of Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is ramping up for people still missing in the Camp Fire burning in the Butte County.

The wildfire has now claimed the lives of 42 people making it the deadliest in California history.

New drone video released today shows just how devastating the damage is.

The mayor of Paradise says only 10% of the city remains intact.

The Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is only 30% contained at this time.

So to put things into perspective, if we were to overlay the same acreage on top of the city of Fresno, it would cover all the way from Highway 99, Southeast Fresno, Northeast Fresno as well as parts of Clovis, Fowler and Del Rey.

The Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is 30% contained at this time. To put things into perspective, here's what that same acreage would look like over the city of Fresno.

RELATED: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures in Butte County
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfirecal fireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Paradise man who survived Camp Fire says cat saved his life
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Local fire departments assisting in wildfires, preparing for search and rescue missions
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Suspect accused of killing Fresno man dressed in drag determined mentally incompetent
Man opens fire at workplace, injures 3, then later found dead by vehicle
Bay Area lawmaker suggests breaking up PG&E after wildfires
Wildfires, landslides still a threat for local areas
Hurtado claims victory over Vidak for Dist. 14 seat
Show More
Caballero claims victory in Senate race for Dist. 12
Paradise man who survived Camp Fire says cat saved his life
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes in Tower District
Elephant rescued from Vietnam War escapes from NY barn
Amazon to split headquarters between New York, Virginia
More News