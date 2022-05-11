Registration for Camp Fresno now open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer Camp Fresno will soon begin, and registration has just opened up for local kids wanting to participate.
Campers will get to enjoy and celebrate the beauty of nature starting July 7.
There are one or three-day camp options available, which include food, hikes, and bonfires.
This is also an opportunity for students to make new friends.
It's open to anyone between the ages of eight and 17. This also includes free transportation from City Hall.
Anyone interested should register now. For more information, click here.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News