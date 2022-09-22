Nearly 60 studio apartments to be built near Fresno State campus

The 57 new studio apartments will help address some student housing challenges in the future.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 3150 Studio Apartments will put residents right next to Collect Coffee Bar and close to restaurants at Campus Pointe across from the Save Mart Center.

A three-story complex will quickly take shape.

"With 57 spacious studio apartments inside of it that will include a residential lobby, multiple study areas, several common spaces," says City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell.

Campus Pointe has become popular with people who like living in an area with many food and entertainment options.

"These are the types of projects our city desperately needs," Maxwell said.

This will be the 4th housing complex to be built on site.

Campus Pointe was described as one of the largest mixed-use projects in the CSU system.

"Our community and Fresno State need more affordable rental housing for both our undergraduate and graduate students, and I know these studio apartments are going to be well-received," says Fresno State Chief Financial Officer Debbie Adishian-Astone.

The apartments in the area attract not just students and working adults.

Maravillosa opened in December to residents 55 and over.

"This project is mixed-use, inter-generational, pedestrian-orientated, urban infilll and a true public-private partnership," says Lance Kashian & Co. Chief Operating Officer Sal Gonzales.

The 57 new studio apartments will help address some student housing challenges in the future.

The new apartments are expected to be complete in about 14 months.

Rent prices have not yet been determined.