Fresno State student awarded $10,000 Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno State student is being recognized as one of Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship recipients.

It's part of the foundation's ongoing effort to alleviate the financial burden of families impacted by childhood cancer.

"I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of two, and I had treatment when I was six. I was treated at Valley Children's in Madera," Jakob Barrera told Action News in a 2019 interview.

In November 2019, Barrera opened up to Action News about his battle with cancer. It was also his first time sharing his story.

"Growing up, I always saw myself as different, that I wasn't as good as everybody else. I was just inferior, different," Barrera said.

The now 22-year-old eventually learned it's a blessing to be different, and his story could make a positive impact on other children and their families.

"I'm pretty big with Valley Children's Hospital," he said. "Whenever they need someone to be like a showcase, or spokesperson or just represent them, they usually pick me."

The college senior's community involvement is one of the many reasons Northwestern Mutual awarded him $10,000 through its Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship Program. He's one of 50 recipients around the country.

According to Barrera, the scholarship has gone toward tuition, books, and living expenses -- allowing him to focus on his future in firefighting, so he can bring hope to those in need.

"I was given a second chance on this earth for a reason," Barrera said. "Just have a positive impact on everybody, because you don't know what people are going through."

Applications for Northwestern Mutual's 2024 childhood cancer survivor scholarships are being accepted until February 1.

