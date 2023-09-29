4 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were injured after a car crash in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8 pm near Road 196 and Avenue 242 in Lindsay.

The California Highway Patrol says four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials have not yet released any other details about what happened leading up to the wreck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Traffic is backed up in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.