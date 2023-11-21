Luxury auto dealership moving from Fresno to Clovis

The $50 million project will also bring new jobs to the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A luxury car dealership in Northeast Fresno is moving locations.

The owner of Audi, BMW, and Porsche of Fresno made the announcement on Monday.

The auto dealer said they will build the new campus from the ground up to keep up with the demand for luxury vehicles in the Central Valley.

"We need a little more sprawl. We got cars parked on the grass, we got cars parked on little hills," said CJ Wilson.

The former Major League Baseball pitcher and the current auto dealer said he's moving his business.

Right now, the dealership is in Northeast Fresno and the plan is to move about six miles east to the City of Clovis.

Wilson said they would build from the ground up and transform this empty space into a new campus.

"We needed to have a place where we can recapture this campus energy but then have it all in one spot. And very few places have the continuous space in Fresno or Clovis and this is the perfect location for us," said Wilson.

Currently, there is about a week wait for maintenance appointments, but Wilson says the new campus will cut down that time for customers.

The $50 million project will also bring new jobs to the area.

"We're gonna be recruiting another 20 or 30 technicians, another five to 10 salespeople or something like that. So really just overall growth," said Wilson.

Once the remodel is complete, Wilson says he'll be able to fulfill the demand for high-end luxury vehicles.

"In the Calley, I don't think there's anybody else that can do the brands that I wanna do. Whether that's Ferrari, Lamborghini or Bentley or Rolls-Royce," said Wilson.

If everything goes according to plan, the new dealership will be complete at the beginning of 2026.