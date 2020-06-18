crash

Driver crashes car into utility pole in central Fresno

A driver lost control of their vehicle and smashed into the utility pole in central Fresno, police say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and smashed into the utility pole in central Fresno on Thursday morning, police say.

It happened just before 3 am at Shields and Millbrook Avenues.

The drive left the scene after the crash, and police say no one else was hurt.

PG&E crews had to drag the pole out of the roadway, but electrical services were not disrupted.

Eastbound Shields Avenue was closed at Millbrook, but westbound Shields remained open during the clean-up and repair.
