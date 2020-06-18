Driver crashes car into utility pole in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and smashed into the utility pole in central Fresno on Thursday morning, police say.It happened just before 3 am at Shields and Millbrook Avenues.The drive left the scene after the crash, and police say no one else was hurt.PG&E crews had to drag the pole out of the roadway, but electrical services were not disrupted.Eastbound Shields Avenue was closed at Millbrook, but westbound Shields remained open during the clean-up and repair.