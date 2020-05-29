Health Watch: Hand-to-Hand CPR

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cardiac arrest kills someone every two minutes."It accounts for about 390,000 deaths in the United States each year," said physician Robert J. Myerburg.At least 70% of all cardiac arrests occur outside hospitals and seem to come out of nowhere."50% of sudden cardiac deaths are first cardiac events, meaning the patient did not know they had heart disease," he said.But nearly 45% of those who were saved out of the hospital were saved by someone who immediately started CPR. Swedish researchers say the 30-day survival rate after a cardiac arrest is under 7%.There is also the risk of broken bones, a sore chest or lung collapse. A survey of 600 clinicians found that more than half said giving CPR, even if only 2% survive, is still appropriate.Not all doctors or patients agree. So, if you're older than 65, discuss this with your family in advance. Generally, do not resuscitate orders apply only in the hospital.