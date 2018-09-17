Amazon announces second large-scale fulfillment center in North Valley

Monday afternoon Amazon announced its second large-scale fulfillment center is coming to the North Valley.The new one-million-square-foot facility will take over an existing building near the Stockton Municipal Airport.The online retail giant claims the fulfillment center will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs and offering competitive wages and comprehensive benefits.It was just more than one year ago that Amazon announced its first presence in Stockton.That facility opened this month.Both structures received expedited support from the city's Community Development and Economic Development departments.