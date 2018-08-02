Big Fresno Fair holding job fair to fill nearly 500 positions

The Big Fresno Fair will be holding its 8th annual job fair on Thursday, August 9th.According to fair officials, supervisors will be accepting applications to fill nearly 500 positions for the 2018 Big Fresno Fair. Available positions include but are not limited to parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, customer service representatives, janitorial staff, maintenance staff, horse racing staff, security guards, concessions, museum docents, and more.Also this year, there will be a volunteer booth for those who would like to donate their time at this year's fair.Job applications will be available to fill out on-site, but officials said serious candidates should download one ahead of time.Applicants must also bring their photo ID and remember to dress for success.