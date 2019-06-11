job fair

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino looking to fill more than 70 positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will be hosting a job fair Tuesday and is looking to fill more than 70 positions.

It will take place at the casino in Coarsegold from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The available jobs include Cooks, Servers, Chefs, Dishwashers, Bussers and Cashiers. As well as a Bilingual Trainer, IT Business Analyst, Kitchen Equipment Technicians, and several postings in Housekeeping, Valet, Kitchen Equipment, Slots, Cage, Drop/Count, EVS (Casino cleaning), Event Staff, Rewards Club and Hosts.

If hired, employees will receive full benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401K with employer match, free and discounted meals in the Team Dining Room, and paid time off.
