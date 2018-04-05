Fresno Fire Department hiring for first time in years

CAREERS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Interest is growing after the Fresno Fire Department announced they are hiring for the first time in several years.

The positions the Fresno Fire Department plans to fill have been vacant for at least the last three years. But before candidates apply, Fresno City Fire Chief Kerri Donis says they must know about specific requirements the department is looking for.

"We're really going after those who have graduated from an accredited academy in the state with 720 hours or more and they have to receive these nine specific certifications while they're in the academy."

There are only five fire academies in California that can offer that level of training.

The chief explains why department requires such rigorous education, "It allows us to have a recruit school that's only seven weeks long instead of 16 weeks long."

Requirements outside the academy include being over the age of 20, a high school diploma, valid driver license and a current EMT certification.

Earlier this week the Fresno Fire Department released a video on Social Media announcing their campaign to look for new recruits.


"We've had over I think 14,000 views on Facebook, or shares, and what have you. So there's a lot of interest, a lot of calls coming in," said Donis

At the end of the seven-week training class, candidates will also face a written exam, background check, and a polygraph test.

Donis currently has a department of over 300 firefighters with 77 on duty every day.

With this recruitment, she could fill 12 to 14 vacant positions.

Donis added, "We're definitely on the lower or leaner side of metro fire departments for on-duty staffing and we hope to continue to grow that and there's definitely a need out there."
