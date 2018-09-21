Unemployment rates in Fresno County at a 12 year low

The unemployment rate in Fresno County has now fallen to 6.6 percent.According to the Employment Development Department, it's a new low for the year. Steven Gutierrez Labor Marketing Consultant with the EDD said a decrease is normal during this time, but it hasn't been this low since 2006."We've seen the unemployment rate in single digits so far throughout the year, so hopefully that will continue," said Gutierrez.New businesses created a significant impact. This summer the Amazon Fulfillment Center brought 1,000 jobs to the Valley. Meanwhile, the Ulta Beauty Distribution Center hired 500 workers. Gutierrez said the most notable contributor was AG. They saw an increase of 1,800 jobs."The increase of agriculture and manufacturing and we're seeing the unemployment rate not only go down here in Fresno County but also throughout the Central Valley," said Gutierrez.To help even more people find employment, the American Jobs Center is assisting with applications and resumes. Richard Rendon is one of the many taking advantages of the resource."Right now I'm trying to make brochures, so I can hand them out. I am a personal trainer, and I have a lot of experience," said Rendon. "I've been doing it for ten years now."He lost his job when he fell on hard times. Now he's trying to make connections to land a new one."I was hoping that if I hand out, enough people will start to come to some kind of grips and help me out in some kind of way, so I can get my life back on track again," said Rendon.Gutierrez said unemployment numbers would most likely change when seasonal jobs come to an end."Which is normally during the fall and winter, we'll see an uptick in regards to the unemployment rate," he said.