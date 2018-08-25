Walt Disney World reaches deal with unions to raise wages to $15

The minimum wage for workers at the Walt Disney World Resort will be going up significantly.Disney, ABC30's parent company reached a tentative deal with Unions late Friday night and will now hike the minimum wage to $15 an hour before 2021.That increases starting wages by 50 percent and covers thousands of park and resort employees.Workers will also receive a one-thousand dollar bonus that was promised by the company earlier this year.Union members will vote on the deal September 5th and it is expected to easily pass.The agreement comes about a month after Disney reached a similar deal to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15, for its Disneyland workers in Anaheim.