Walt Disney World reaches deal with unions to raise wages to $15

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The minimum wage for workers at the Walt Disney World Resort will be going up significantly.
Disney, ABC30's parent company reached a tentative deal with Unions late Friday night and will now hike the minimum wage to $15 an hour before 2021.
That increases starting wages by 50 percent and covers thousands of park and resort employees.
Workers will also receive a one-thousand dollar bonus that was promised by the company earlier this year.
Union members will vote on the deal September 5th and it is expected to easily pass.
The agreement comes about a month after Disney reached a similar deal to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15, for its Disneyland workers in Anaheim.