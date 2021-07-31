fatal crash

Driver, 2 passengers killed after car slams into tree near Caruthers

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been killed in an early morning crash near Caruthers.

A car slammed into a tree near the intersection of Elm and Rose Avenues just after 4:30 on Saturday morning.

The driver and two passengers inside the car all died from their injuries.

They have been identified as 29-year-old Ashley Arias, 35-year-old David Singh, and 36-year-old Chad Dean.

Investigators remain on scene and are still working to figure out what led up to the deadly crash.

The California Highway Patrol says none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses. If you want to help contribute, click here.

