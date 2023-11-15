Catalyst Bible College in Visalia offers students place to earn their bachelor's degree

Catalyst Bible College in Visalia aims to give students a flexible, but tailored experience as they earn their bachelor's degree.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new South Valley college is aiming to give students a flexible, but tailored experience.

There are special incentives for students to study theology, but the university is also giving future teachers, psychologists and business professionals another place to earn their degree.

Across from the Sanctuary at Valley First Church in Visalia is the home of Catalyst Bible College.

President of the college and Lead Pastor of the church Mark Merrill says the college is powered by Vanguard University to offer several options for students to earn their bachelor's degrees.

"At Catalyst Bible College we say that everyone majors in changing the world," Merrill said.

The campus offers bachelor's degrees in business, counseling and early childhood education.

Although it's a Christian-based college, students are not required to be affiliated with any particular religion.

Merrill says they work to keep costs low for students and help them graduate as debt-free as possible.

That's especially true for those studying theology and Christian leadership.

"That is our primary focus here to raise up young men and women to go into full-time vocational ministry," Merrill said.

Merrill says the college offers small teacher-to-student ratios.

It also provides flexible learning options, giving students the chance to study 50% online and 50% in person.

Meanwhile, technology allows students to feel like they're still part of the class, even if they're far away.

"They're popping up on the screens here. We can hear them, they can hear us and they can participate in the lectures, ask questions all of that sort of thing," Merrill said.

Merrill says what sets them apart from other institutions is the opportunities for summer mission trips around the world.

Last year, students went to Colombia and he says the college is constantly working to raise funding through to help keep costs low for students.

Merrill says students should keep Catalyst Bible College in mind as they choose where to continue their education.

"We encourage them to apply, allow us to take you through the process and see if this is a fit for them," Merrill said.

Enrollment for the spring semester is open now.

