CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased and stabbed at apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after an attack against a woman was caught on camera in northwest Fresno Sunday morning.Police say they responded to a domestic violence call at the Bridgewood apartment complex on Marty Avenue at 3 a.m.Surveillance video shows 41-year-old Mark Florez in a hoodie chasing the woman as she runs away screaming.Officers say Florez stabbed the woman in the right thigh before fleeing the scene. He was found hours later at Logan Park.Florez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and criminal threat.