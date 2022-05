KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wait will soon be over for adventurers wanting to visit Cedar Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.The grove will open to the public on Monday, May 9.This area was scheduled to open on April 22, but a rockslide on a stretch of Highway 180 postponed those plans.Visitors are being warned to avoid getting too close to the river's edge because this is the time of the year when snowmelt makes the river swift and dangerous.Also, guests who plan to visit for the next two months should expect some traffic delays as PG&E crews complete a project in the area.