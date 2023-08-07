Students awarded at Central Calif. Asian Pacific Women scholarship gala

The Central California Asian Pacific Women celebrated its annual Scholarship Gala Saturday at the Fort Washington Golf and Country Club.

14 Valley students were recognized and awarded scholarships up to $2,000 for the work they've done to advance and provide resources to the Asian Pacific Islander community.

The gala included performances by hula and Hmong dancers.

Tonight's speakers also spoke about the importance of uplifting API women by sharing and celebrating their successes.

CCAPW has been empowering generations of API women in the Central Valley since 1980.

Action News reporter Amanda Aguilar was the emcee for the gala.