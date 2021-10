FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's no better way to celebrate a new NFL Hall of Famer this weekend than to attend a blood drive held in his honor.This Saturday, the Central California Blood Center will hold its annual Tom Flores blood drive in honor of the hometown hero.Flores is a Sanger native who won three Super Bowls as a coach for the Raiders, plus one as a player with the Chiefs.All donors will receive a free Tom Flores Hall of Fame t-shirt while supplies last at each of their donor centers.If you'd like to donate, appointments can be made now.All blood types are needed. Each donation saves up to three lives.