Blood drive at Clovis Community College honors former student killed in DUI crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Community College students are taking action by rolling up their sleeves to donate blood in honor of a former student.

The Live Like Molly blood drive was held on campus Wednesday.

The event honors former student Molly Griffin, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver when she was only 23.

The nurse had a passion for random acts of kindness, something the students try to embrace.

All week long, the college has been hosting special events inspired by Molly, which also raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

"We have a whole bunch of events like donating children's books and just doing good things to give back to the community. To honor Molly," explained Romeo Aiyabei, a student.

Live-Like-Molly Week ends at 6 pm on Thursday.

As a thank you, students can head to the bookstore to get a free ice cream.

Clovis Community College selected this week to spread kindness because Molly's birthday would have been August 26th.