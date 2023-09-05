Three Fresno sisters honor late mom with blood drive

After tragedy struck a Northwest Fresno family two years ago, three sisters are taking action to honor their late mother while helping the community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After tragedy struck a northwest Fresno family two years ago, three sisters are taking action to honor their late mother while helping the community.

"My mom would still be here today if she was able to get transfused quick enough," said Jaycee Bear.

Her mother, Cynde LeBlanc, passed away unexpectedly two years ago because she could not get a blood transfusion.

Now, Jaycee and her sisters, Kaylee and Lacey Bear, are taking action.

They have organized a blood drive in Cynde's name for the second year.

"One little pinch, you're done," Jaycee Bear said. "You're here about 10-15 minutes, and then you can save up to three lives."

She and her sisters are encouraging Valley residents to donate blood at the Central California Blood Center by September 15th. Donors will even get something in return.

"Me and my sisters are giving out services for each of our businesses if you donate," Jaycee Bear said.

Kaylee will give you half off an eyelash or eyebrow service, Jaycee will give you half off a pedicure or full set, or you can get $50 toward sweets at Lacey's bakery while supplies last. All you need to do is donate by the 15th under Leblanc's name.

The blood drive could not come at a better time.

"Coming off a three-day weekend, we tend to see an increased need for blood," said Tamar Karkazian, the Donor Engagement and Community Development Manager at the Central California Blood Center.

"So, the timing of the blood drive is really crucial and helpful," Karkazian said. "It's a great time to find the time to donate."

Most people over 16 can donate in less than an hour, and Karkazian says your donation will hit hospital shelves here in Fresno within 72 hours.

The Bears say it is a great way to honor their late mom while helping others.

"She was such a good person," Jaycee Bear said of her mother. "She was so sweet. She loved her family. She loved her kids. I know she's so happy that me and my sisters have been able to give back to the community."

The three sisters plan to donate blood together as a family on September 8th, the second anniversary of their mother's passing.

