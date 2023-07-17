Central California fire departments heading to Rabbit Fire in SoCal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California Fire Departments are sending crews to help with the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County.

Both the Clovis and Merced Fire Departments sent crews south to help with the fire that is burning more than 76 hundred acres and remains only 10% contained.

The Riverside County Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for the area near the community of Lakeview.

The fire has been burning since Friday night.

The Rabbit Fire is one of four wildfires burning in Riverside County - the cause remains under investigation.