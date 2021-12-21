Governor Newsom announces cash rewards for information on 2 Central California cold cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is taking action to crack several cold cases across the state.

Governor Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in connection to those investigations.

Two of the cases happened here in the Central Valley.

A reward is being offered for information on a Fresno murder.

25-year-old Jacqueline Flores was shot and killed in July.

She was driving near Kearney and Thorne Avenues when she was struck by a bullet.

Her six-year-old daughter was in the back seat during the shooting.

Investigators say Flores was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.

Another $50,000 reward is being offered in a Visalia murder investigation.

Jose Hernandez, Blake Medeiros and Isaiah Rule were shot and killed outside Golden West High School in May of 2020.

Detectives say the three teenagers were in a car when a gunman approached them and opened fire.

Anyone with information on this case should reach out to Visalia police.
