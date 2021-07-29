Fresno mom shot in front of her 6-year-old daughter dies in hospital

Jacqueline Flores died in the hospital from her injuries on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says.
Original story follows.
----------------------
The search is on for the suspect who shot a 25-year-old Fresno mother on Tuesday, leaving her gravely injured.
Fresno police identified the victim as Jacqueline Flores on Thursday.
Flores was found shot in the head in a car near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue before 11 pm on Tuesday.
Her six-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle when the shots were fired, investigators say. The child was not injured.
Flores was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.
Investigators believe Flores was not the intended target and the shooting may have been a result of mistaken identity.
Police say the shooting was a senseless act of violence. They're asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.