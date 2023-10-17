Staying on top of allergies amid weather changes

Fall allergy season is underway in Central California. This also coincides with cold and flu season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a hot summer, many in Central California look forward to fall weather.

However, this time can also make those who suffer from allergies miserable.

"We have a lot of weather changes -- temperature goes up, down, the wind picks up," says Dr. A.M. Aminian. "Also, we have mold. We have some agricultural plowing and the dust in the air. So all of them -- they contribute to more allergic symptoms in people."

These symptoms can look like a stuffy nose, coughing or sneezing -- the same symptoms of a cold or COVID-19.

"What distinguishes the ones from each other is that with those colds and viruses, you also feel a little bit tired," Dr Aminian said. "You have fatigue. You don't feel up to it. With the allergies, you shouldn't be feeling that."

Another symptom that doesn't appear with fall allergies - a fever.

Dr. Aminian says to get tested immediately if this happens.

"Your body tells you if you're not feeling good -- that means it could be an infection," he said.

Now is the time to take the necessary precautions before entering winter - when cold, flu and COVID cases increase.

For allergy sufferers or those immunocompromised, take medication and consider wearing masks outside.

Dr. Aminian also suggests nasal rinses for everyone.

And lastly, getting vaccinated.

"We can catch COVID in spite of the vaccine, but it would not be as bad, so it would not be life-threatening," he said. "Flu shot is very important."

If you're experiencing allergy symptoms that disrupt your quality of life, Dr. Aminian says to make an appointment with an allergy specialist to come up with a treatment plan.

