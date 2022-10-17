Central California Walk of Hope helps support infertility community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With each step taken at Woodward Park, the Central California Walk of Hope is giving a voice to those struggling in silence.

"Unfortunately, one in eight are impacted by infertility and one in four are impacted by pregnancy loss, but it's not common to talk about it," says Jen Richmann.

Families from all walks of their infertility journey gathered for not only education and awareness, but for understanding and support.

"We want to show you we are here with you, we feel your pain, we want to empathize with you in times when it is very dark," Richmann said.

Whether you're an Infertility Warrior like Richmann or wondering how to help, being an advocate starts with compassion.

"The truth of the matter is people don't understand," she said.

Richmann turned her struggles with infertility into action, serving three years on the Central Valley Walk of Hope committee.

Between participants and sponsors, the walk raised more than $12,000 for Resolve, a nonprofit offering resources and support services for families.

Julia Struck walked to support her sister.

"It's just showing up, showing her that we're there," she said. "We're here to support her in any way that she needs us to be."

Julia says moments like these not only create awareness for what's often an isolating experience but also provide education on how to support those around you.

Visit Resolve's website for access to resources, therapy, and support groups, including one based out of the Central Valley.