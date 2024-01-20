'I just got handed a miracle': Hanford woman uses holistic approach to infertility

Some women in the Central Valley are turning to an alternative solution for infertility problems.

Some women in the Central Valley are turning to an alternative solution for infertility problems.

Some women in the Central Valley are turning to an alternative solution for infertility problems.

Some women in the Central Valley are turning to an alternative solution for infertility problems.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some women in the Central Valley are turning to an alternative solution for infertility problems.

Pure Form Healing Arts, located in northwest Fresno, often some families a last shot at having a baby.

Hailey Mello struggled with infertility for eight years. She's had five miscarriages and multiple medical diagnoses.

"Polycystic ovarian syndrome," she shared. "I had secondary infertility syndrome. I had congenital uterine abnormalities."

Mello's doctor told her she had a 2% chance of having a baby.

"I was beyond baffled. I'm 27," she said. "I should be able to have a kid. I'm young."

Mello started looking for other paths to motherhood and stumbled upon Pure Form Healing Arts, off Shaw and Fruits avenues.

She began working with Esperanza Richart, a holistic fertility specialist, who specializes in a technique called Mercier Therapy. It looks similar to a deep massage on the woman's abdomen.

"I'm actually digging deep down and moving things," Richart explained. "So that's how we're manipulating the organs and getting blood flow, breaking up scar tissue."

After six sessions, Mello received great news.

"I just got handed a miracle, and this miracle is thriving," Mello said. "Every time I go get an ultrasound, and it's just...I'm speechless."

Mello and her husband will have a baby girl in June.

On the Pure Form Instagram page, Richart has posted several texts of pregnancy announcements from other families she's helped with Mercier Therapy.

She said more people are becoming interested in a holistic approach to parenthood.

"I get doctors referring people to me all the time, which is really cool. That's something new that's been happening," she said. "I've been getting a lot of referrals from doctors, chiropractors, pelvic floor therapists."

After all the obstacles, Mello is just happy she took a leap of faith.

"If you're looking for your miracle, this is something you should try," she said.

Pure Form also offers other fertility massage techniques, prenatal and postpartum massages and yoni steams. Information about the services can be found on the website or Facebook page.