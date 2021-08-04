Fresno saw its hottest July ever on record last month

Fresno had the hottest July on record! We had 27 out of 31 days with triple digit highs. @ABC30 #ABC30Accuweather pic.twitter.com/SeMt8Yi7sL — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) August 3, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summers in Central California always bring some scorching temperatures, but officials say Fresno saw the warmest July ever last month.The National Weather Service in Hanford said Tuesday that Fresno recorded its hottest month of July since temperature records first began in 1887.Fresno saw triple-digit temperatures on 27 of July's 31 days, NWS Hanford said. Those other two days were in the upper 90s.Temperatures were above what is normally expected for those days. ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso said all but one day in July was above the 30-year average.The city's average temperature for July was 88.7 degrees, NWS Hanford reported. The second warmest July was in 2018, with an average temperature of 88.2 degrees.Fresno had its second warmest June in 2021, too, and August doesn't appear to be letting up the heat.Musso said the Valley's region is expected to have above-average temperatures this month.It comes as California is experiencing an arid year, with most of Central California being in an "exceptional drought."