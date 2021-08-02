Central California World Language Project gives teachers opportunity to learn new skills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "This is not just a one-person show. We use the diversity of cultures and languages as an asset, and we want to give back," said Nancy Perez, Director of the Central California World Language Project (CCWLP).Teachers are teaching teachers. That's what the Central California World Language Project is about year after year."We have different strands for pretty much anybody and anything, so if you are a brand new teacher or someone who has been teaching for 30 years, they're pretty much is something there for you," said lead facilitator Brian Whitfield.Whitfield has taken part in the CCWLP since the beginning of 2014 and said the opportunities for teachers to learn from one another only get better and better."We provide professional learning opportunities for world language educators, for dual immersion teachers, for bilingual teachers, and we try to provide effective research base strategies and 21st-century resources," said Perez.The Central Valley project hosted by the Fresno State Kremen School of Education and Human Development has over 30 free virtual workshops available for student teachers or current educators, and you can sign up for them even just hours before they begin.Dr. Teresa Huerta with Fresno State said it's essential teachers realize they are not alone, especially when learning to navigate amid the COVID-19 pandemic."Our focus has a lot been on google training and zoom and all the other apps out there to make it interactive as you know, language has to be interactive," said faculty advisor Dr. Teresa Huerta.Taking the courses can also lead to much more than simply gaining new knowledge. Those who complete 40 hours of classes can earn four quarter Stanford credits. The workshops go until March.