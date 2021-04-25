High-speed chase in central Fresno ends with suspect crashing stolen car, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed pursuit in central Fresno ended when a suspect crashed a stolen car and tried running away from police.Officers noticed a car driving recklessly near Jensen and Cherry around 11:30 Saturday night.When police tried pulling the car over, it took off onto northbound lanes of Highway 99, hitting speeds of more than 100 MPH.The suspect eventually exited onto Belmont Avenue -- where he crashed into a guardrail.The car started smoking and when the suspect tried running, police tackled him down and made an arrest.Officers say the car was reported stolen and the man they arrested remains in police custody.No others cars were hit -- and no injuries were reported.