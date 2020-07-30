burglary

Prayer requests stolen from central Fresno church, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a central Fresno church was burglarized on Thursday morning.

It happened at the Church of God on Millbrook and Thomas Avenues shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police say someone pried open the church door and appeared to have stolen a box of prayer requests.

The pastor tells Action News the church has recently become a target for break-ins and burglaries, adding one has occurred just about once a month.

Investigators say there was some damage to the door, and officers are searching for the suspect responsible.
