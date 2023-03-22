WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 3:58PM
Clinica Sierra Vista opens new facility in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brand new health center held a grand opening Tuesday in Central Fresno.

It's located on Blackstone and Home Avenues, which is walking distance of Fresno City College.

Clinica Sierra Vista opened a state-of-the-art facility called the "Blackstone Community Health Center."

It offers an array of healthcare services, with the goal of being more accessible to families in central Fresno.

Clinica Sierra Vista is a non-profit that provides medical, dental and behavioral health services.

