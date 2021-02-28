Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver led police on a slow-speed chase across central Fresno.Officers tried pulling the driver over near Olive and Fulton just after 11 pm Saturday.The truck kept driving away from police and eventually got onto Highway 180.But shortly after getting onto the highway, the runaway truck had both of its front tires pop for some unknown reason.Those popped tires kept the driver from ever exceeding 20 miles an hour during the chase.The driver eventually got onto Highway 168 and exited at McKinley Avenue.He surrendered to police and was arrested on DUI and evasion charges.