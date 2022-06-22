Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno late Tuesday night.

Fresno police got a Shotspotter alert around 11:30 pm in the area of Yosemite and Nevada Avenues.


As officers were heading out to the scene, they got information there was a victim.

They ended up finding a man lying in the roadway near a pickup truck with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.



Police say officers were able to talk to several witnesses, who say there were possibly three individuals involved in this shooting.

One of them pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.


"They were last seen running southbound from the location and possibly left in a vehicle in an unknown direction," says Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police are trying to talk with more witnesses and find any surveillance video to get more information about the possible suspects, as well as what exactly happened.

The victim has yet to be identified, but police believe he's in his 30s.

This is Fresno's 27th homicide of the year.

