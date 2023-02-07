Family displaced after house fire in central Fresno

A resident told Action News he believes an unattended space heater started the fire.

A family has been displaced after a house fire in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family has been displaced after a house fire in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out at a home on Clinton at West just before 5 am.

Officials say they believe the fire broke out in a room and spread up into the attic.

A resident told Action News he believes an unattended space heater started the fire.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely.

The battalion chief said it was already the fifth fire this particular crew had worked on this morning.

The Red Cross will assist the family.