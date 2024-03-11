1 of 3 men shot during party in central Fresno dies, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the three shooting victims at a party in central Fresno last week has died.

Fresno police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Raymond Martinez.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Friday on Dakota near Teilman Avenue around 10:30 pm.

Police say a party was happening at an apartment when two groups got into an argument, leading to gunshots.

Martinez, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot.

Martinez was declared dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with more information to come forward.