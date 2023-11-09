WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Central Valley Belly to Baby Expo this weekend at Big Fresno Fairgrounds

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Thursday, November 9, 2023 8:34PM
Authorities announce charges against Founders of Bitwise Industries
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities announce charges against Founders of Bitwise Industries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, moms and moms-to-be are being celebrated at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds with a pregnancy, birth and baby expo.

The Belly to Baby Expo is this Saturday, November 12 and it will feature 25 local businesses on hand to help moms navigate the magic of motherhood.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Stevey Pope-Allred with secret stork ultrasound and photographer Christina Baltazar, the organizers/sponsors of this event to talk about all of the exciting resources available for parents-to-be.

General admission tickets start at $10.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW