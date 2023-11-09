Central Valley Belly to Baby Expo this weekend at Big Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, moms and moms-to-be are being celebrated at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds with a pregnancy, birth and baby expo.

The Belly to Baby Expo is this Saturday, November 12 and it will feature 25 local businesses on hand to help moms navigate the magic of motherhood.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Stevey Pope-Allred with secret stork ultrasound and photographer Christina Baltazar, the organizers/sponsors of this event to talk about all of the exciting resources available for parents-to-be.

General admission tickets start at $10.

