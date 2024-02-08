School closures in mountain communities amid weather conditions

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several schools in the Central California mountain communities remain closed Thursday due to severe winter weather.

Several mountain school districts say they want to keep kids home to avoid buses and parents driving in potentially dangerous conditions.

That includes all Mariposa County schools.

The district first put campuses on a delay Wednesday night, but then later upgraded to a closure due to the hazardous conditions on the roads.

Yosemite Unified and Bass Lake School Districts also upgraded from a two-hour delay to a full snow day.

Yosemite schools are expected to resume on Friday.