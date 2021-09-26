air quality

Air purifiers could help protect you from Valley's pollution, local doctor says

The air in the Central Valley continues to be filled with smoke from several surrounding wildfires.
By Nic Garcia
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The air in the Central Valley continues to be filled with smoke from several surrounding wildfires.

Health experts are advising residents to be careful outdoors and to stay indoors as much as possible.

"It's kind of the same thing firemen are subjected to. That's why they wear the special N-95 and special masks that protect them," said Dr. Praveen Buddiga, allergy and immunology specialist.

The poor air quality did not stop people from turning out at Clovis Fest in Old Town Clovis.

"It just restricts you but you still have to work out and still have to get outside, especially in this time," said Abel Arenas. He and his family rode their bikes to the event.

He said with the smoke in the air, he uses his inhaler at least three times a day.

Dr. Buddiga said that's a good idea for those with asthma.

He also advised people to keep air purifiers in their homes.

"That actually captures all the dust as well as the soot in the air as well as the core components that cause poor air quality," said Dr. Buddiga.

