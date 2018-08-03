Century-old cabin lost in Ferguson Fire

EL PORTAL, Calif. (KFSN) --One of the few structures destroyed in the Ferguson Fire was a cabin in the community of El Portal.
It burned when fast-moving flames jumped the Merced River and raced up the hill here at Ned's Gulch.
Odie Greggains of Warriors Escapes said, "This is the history that's lost. This goes back to the turn of the century, probably 1880's."
The cabin stood that for over a century is nothing more than ash and rubble now.
An American flag was the only thing left untouched by the fire.
It had become the showpiece for the nonprofit, Warriors Escapes, an organization that cares for military veterans along with first responders and their families.
Craig Marasti of Warriors Escapes said, "During the summer camping we could have groups of twenty every weekend. However long they wanted to stay. The kitchen was right here we would be cooking in the kitchen and BBQing over here."
The destroyed property sits in a remote area, off Highway 140 nestled between the Merced River and some old gold mining shafts.
"We are right here in the middle of the Sierra," said Marasti. "When you come up the road you pass the Sierra National Forest. We are in it."
For an organization devoted to renewing one's spirit, officials with Warriors Escapes say they'll lean on each other for the internal strength needed to rebuild the cabin.
"Our motto is Sempre Avonte: Always forward," said Greggains. "We want to look at what it's going to take to get forward again."
The property is a total loss with damages expected in the tens of thousands.
Officials with the non-profit are asking for the public's help to rebuild the cabin.
You can find information at the Warriors Escapes Go Fund Me page.