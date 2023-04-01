Fresno Unified honors Cesar E. Chavez Day with the unveiling of meaningful mural

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A procession, a birthday celebration and an unveiling of a mural is how Fresno Unified honored this Cesar Chavez day.

The mural at Cesar E. Chavez Adult Education Center focuses on the farmworker right's activist.

It also alludes to his legacy.

"Cesar Chavez fought for rights for farm workers but he also wanted us to look forward and beyond so I think that is what this mural represents, to the right you see those graduates," says the school's Vice Principal, Teresa Zamora.

The farmworker movement is personal to her.

"As a child I worked in the fields so I remember my mom and dad talking about Cesar Chavez and how now there was water during break time and as a kid I didn't understand what that meant but now I do," recalls Teresa.

The piece of art is the school's first mural.

It took three weeks to complete.

The project was led by local artist, Andrea Torres.

"It's honestly so surreal it's a dream i didn't think i had and to be able to have that and achieve it has just been extremely surreal," Andrea mentions.

The completion was a community effort.

Over thirty staff, students and artists participated in painting the mural.

"I feel like that is one of the biggest factors in making public art. With that you give the community a part of the process and a part of the outcome. And it's something to take so much pride in," explains Andrea.

The school has been around for 23 years. Each year they serve over 4,000 students and adults.

Focusing on immigrants from around the world. They hope this mural showcases what they stand for.