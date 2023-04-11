Push to rename Kings Canyon Corridor receiving pushback

Some residents would like to see the council reconsider the proposal, which spans southeast to southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno city push to rename portions of Kings Canyon Road, Ventura Avenue and California Avenue to Cesar Chavez Boulevard fills some with pride.

But Fresno County supervisors say stretches that pass through county jurisdiction should not be renamed.

"For me, this is another example of erasing history and I think we've already erased too much of our history," says Supervisor Steve Brandau.

Some people went before the board to say they don't want to see any name changes involving California Avenue.

"California Avenue is significant to my history," says Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church West Fresno Pastor BT Lewis. "That particular area of West Fresno is the only area of our city that carries our history and heritage of my people."

The Fresno City Council approved the process to institute a name change in March and requested county supervisors do the same.

Councilmember Miguel Arias even went before the board.

"I'd like to be very clear that our city does not need, nor do we seek the permission of the county of Fresno to proceed with our action to recognize the contributions of Cesar Estrada Chavez, a Latino hero," he said.

Those in attendance weren't opposed to naming a street after Cesar Chavez. They were concerned about where the change would take place.

"For me personally, it's not about putting one culture above another," says Supervisor Brian Pacheco. "I believe no culture should be erased in this process."

County supervisors were unanimous in voting to oppose the city's street renaming project within Fresno County limits.