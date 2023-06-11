Kings Canyon Corridor renamed to Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Southeast Fresno

On Saturday morning, signs to rename The Kings Canyon Corridor to Cesar Chavez Boulevard were unveiled.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local Fresno City Council members took part in a street re-naming ceremony.

Thousands gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds for the celebrations.

Back on March 9, the city council approved the change.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias says this honors the civil rights icon and local farm workers.

"It's so important to recognize the naming of Cesar Chavez Boulevard in the place where the united farm workers movement began where it was birthed and where it continues to be a legacy for so many farmworkers in our valley," Arias said.

Councilmembers Luis Chavez, Miguel Arias, and Nelson Esparza led the name-change efforts.

Arias says the next steps are to help local businesses make the transition within the next few months.