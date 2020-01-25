Suspected drunk driver accused of killing two women in Tulare County on Mother's Day now faces murder charges

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Murder charges have been added against the man accused of killing two women in a DUI crash last Mother's Day.25-year-old Sergio Sanchez already faces charges for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, but now Tulare County prosecutors have added two counts of second-degree murder.Sanchez is accused of running a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 137 and Road 60, hitting a car carrying best friends Kathy Garges and Diane Whitfield on May 12, 2019. The women both died in the crash.Court documents say Sanchez had a BAC of .12% at the time of the crash.Sanchez will be back in court in March for a preliminary hearing. He faces a lifetime in prison if convicted of the new charges.