dui crash

Suspected drunk driver accused of killing two women in Tulare County on Mother's Day now faces murder charges

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Murder charges have been added against the man accused of killing two women in a DUI crash last Mother's Day.

25-year-old Sergio Sanchez already faces charges for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, but now Tulare County prosecutors have added two counts of second-degree murder.

Sanchez is accused of running a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 137 and Road 60, hitting a car carrying best friends Kathy Garges and Diane Whitfield on May 12, 2019. The women both died in the crash.

Court documents say Sanchez had a BAC of .12% at the time of the crash.

Sanchez will be back in court in March for a preliminary hearing. He faces a lifetime in prison if convicted of the new charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countydui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Investigators: Porterville woman had .19 BAC at time of deadly DUI crash
Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River
CHP arrest suspected runaway DUI driver in northwest Fresno Sunday morning
Porterville woman charged with homicide one week after deadly DUI crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor at Sanger packing house
Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno
Nurse accused of smuggling drugs into Fresno County jail
Madera hit-and-run driver who severely injured girl gets probation
Sanger resident catches burglar inside home, holds him at gunpoint
1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Caruthers, CHP says
Golden State Killer case, other factors could delay Erika Sandoval retrial
Show More
Hanford police arrest man for soliciting minor at park across high school
CHP searching for drivers who fled from fatal crash in Tulare County
Deputies uncover major drug operation in Tulare County
Madera woman whose dog mauled man to death takes plea deal
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
More TOP STORIES News