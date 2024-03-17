DUI driver arrested after hospitalizing motorcyclist in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital after being rear-ended by a suspected DUI driver in Madera County.

It happened at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday on Avenue 9 near Road 35, just south of Madera Ranchos.

The California Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old man driving a motorcyclist began to slow down to make a turn when a 24-year-old man driving a Tesla failed to slow down, rear-ending the man.

The Tesla went off the road, crashing into a fence and overturning.

Officers say the man on the motorcycle sustained major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The man in the Tesla had minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.