VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Chat with the Chief" is a segment where we sit down with our local public safety leaders.

This week, we spoke with Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar about crime reduction, community engagement and how his 30 years with the department and his role with the California Police Chief's Association have a state-wide impact.

