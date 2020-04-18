Madera County woman arrested on child pornography charges

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office said they have made an arrest for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Detectives say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about child pornography activity in the county.
The detectives and the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were able to obtain a search warrant for a house on Blue Oak Lane.
After looking through her electronic devices, authorities arrested 45-year-old Kristine Mettler on April 16.
If you have any information regarding this case or other victims, you are asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.
