Two arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery in Madera County, detectives say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in police custody after images of children being abused were found in their homes.Madera County Sheriff Detectives arrested 22-year-old Jose Pelayo and 27-year-old Ethan Hill Friday evening.Officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession of abuse imagery in the suspect's home.Detectives searched their near Ellis and Fairview and found those claims to be true.Both Pelayo and Hill have been booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections for felony possession of child sexual abuse imagery.